Then Vs Now: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pantsuit transformation shows how her style has taken a 360 degree turn

We love a good style transformation especially when it takes a 360-degree turn for good! Check it out
1158 reads Mumbai
Then Vs Now: Kareena Kapoor Khan's pantsuit transformation shows how her style has taken a 360 degree turn
The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for her stunning style statements. From going size zero to making jaws drop in bodycon dresses she has done it all. While this is the case, Mrs Khan has also made certain blunders when it comes to picking outfits. 

You know when it comes to Kareena, she always brings something new to the table but while looking back at our archives, we just couldn't get this particular look out of our minds. Let us take you back 8 years ago where Bebo attended an event in the city looking like a disco ball herself! While she was ahead of her times and chose for a pantsuit, it was the combination that made us go, 'what is happening?' She stepped out in a pair of silver flowy pants and styled it with an embellished silver jacket. You know the look wouldn't have been this difficult to deal with if the silver on the top and bottom matched but it didn't! Adding to it all, she styled the blazer with an embellished red bralette underneath and matched it with an equally bright red lip. If nothing the OTT makeup did look like she was about to perform on stage but we still have our doubts with her attire. 

Cut to almost 8 years later, Bebo has clearly revamped herself and now, look at how stunning she looks in a pantsuit! We're always crushing over her when she manages to pull off even the simplest of attires with ease and glamour! I mean, just look at how it has all changed!

What do you think about her then and now? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :getty images, instagram

