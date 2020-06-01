Then Vs Now: Kareena Kapoor Khan's evolution proves her GLAM is on point no matter the decade

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flashback photos prove that the diva hasn’t changed a bit and ages like fine wine.

Age is just a number when it comes to the Kapoor sisters. They truly age like fine wine and when it comes to Bebo, she looks like the finest bottle of wine there is. In this new ‘Then vs Now’ segment, we often look back at the celebrity’s style and how it has evolved over the years. These throwbacks are generally for us to see how far the leading ladies of B-Town have come.

However, things changed when we took a look back at the Begum of Bollywood’s photos and to our surprise, we found no stark difference.

THEN

The ever-glamorous Bebo has always been glowing. The diva has managed to maintain the same even after years passing by. Her signature smudged kohl look has still managed to make the same impact it did years ago. Adding to it, she often resorted to metallic lips which if we look back now seems a bit icky. However, then, she was definitely on-trend.

This one award function look in 2004, however, seems off as she stepped out in an embellished kurta and left her highlighted waves open in a haphazard manner.

Coming to her clothes, mini skirts and bodycon dresses were definitely her go-to. She was often seen in different versions and colours of it. Casual tees and jeans were something she seemed to be most comfortable in.

NOW

Her style now has definitely matured. Fashion pieces and creations are strategically selected so she looks her best. While solid colours still remain to be her go-to, Kareena is still seen in her casual jeans and t-shirt. What has evolved is her ability to experiment with her attires. From different hairdos to clothing, she is often seen bringing new things to the table.

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

