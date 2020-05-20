Then vs Now: Katrina Kaif has always been big on fashion & makeup and these comparison photos are enough proof

With more than a decade long career in films, fashion and everything glamour, Katrina Kaif has always been raising the bar high with her choices. Find out more

Ever since her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, has inevitably become the talk of the town. From her films to fashion and everything glamour, the diva has managed to steal millions of hearts. Not just that, she has also made her mark with her red carpet debut at Cannes. Over the years, we’ve seen her with bangs, with red hair and some of the most glamorous looks that only she could pull off.

This got us to thinking how far she has come with films and fashion so, in this throwback, we made a comparison post of how much the diva’s fashion sense has evolved over the years.

Style:

Kat has been known for her enviable long legs and still does. Her love for mini-dresses and skirts has no bounds and has literally continued for over a decade. I mean, if you have legs like that - who wouldn’t like to flaunt it?

Here she is seen in an embroidered mini dress as she walked the ramp for Rohit Bal in 2009. To now, where she slayed in a gorgeous embellished mini with wet hair and glamourous makeup.

Makeup:

Neutral makeup with blushed cheeks and smudged kajal has always been her go-to and still is. However, she does not refrain from experimenting every once in a while with glittery eyeshadows.

Her makeup game now has definitely changed with contouring coming in the mix and giving her a more sculpted look.

Hair:

Over the years we have seen her with bangs, red hair, straight hair and even curly. But for as long as we remember, she has always been big on open hair and side partition.

She is rarely seen in a hair bun and this still continues to stand by that fact. However, over the years, experimentation in the hair department is seen every few months.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×