Then vs Now: Priyanka Chopra proves to be the ultimate desi girl even a decade later

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always loved her drapes and proved to be a desi girl even years later. Here’s more of her transformation

Ever since her debut in 2003, has stolen millions of hearts. Not just in India but internationally, the diva has gained immense popularity. Not to forget that apart from her acting chops, the Aitraaz actress has also won pageants, sang international hit numbers and managed to make the most of her dancing skills through the years.

While she has changed a lot with the years passing, her love for drapes still remains the same and these photos from 2009 serve as enough proof.

The actress has always been known for her bouncy mane and the same was the case back in 2009. The diva made quite a statement as she opted for an unconventional drape. She chose for ready-to-wear draped saree with a skirt and dupatta like drape. She styled the low-waist saree with a strapless tube top that worked as a blouse. A pair of pearl dangling earrings and neutral makeup completed her look.

Coming back to 2020, the desi girl surely has picked up a trick or two when it comes to rocking a saree. She seems to love her strapless blouses even a decade later. She was recently seen at an event rocking it with this gorgeous gold Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree. She gracefully pinned it over her shoulder and pulled her hair back in a low bun with curled up tendrils framing her face. A bright lip completed her look.

What do you think about her style evolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: On fleek: Aishwarya, Alia and other celebs' eyebrow game has changed over the years; Here's how to recreate it

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×