Then vs Now: Sara Ali Khan is a ‘desi kudi’ and her love for traditional Indian attires is enough proof

The Khan offspring, Sara Ali Khan has proved her love for traditional attires time and again and this throwback serves as enough proof.

We all know Sara Ali Khan and her love for white kurta sets and she has time and again made this fact evident. But, when we take a look back at her past looks, the diva seems to be a fan of not just white kurta sets but all traditional attires. From her love for bangles to desi jhumkas, the Simmba actress has on several occasions made the most of her desi looks.

This 'then' picture dates back to 2012 where she stepped out in a gorgeous neon Anarkali for and Kareena Kapoor’s wedding. While we are aware of the fact that looks then were not planned and sourced by a personal stylist, Sara did do a good job. The neon green Anarkali was contrasted with pink borders all over that managed to stand out. She styled it with a dupatta and accessories. A maang tika, pair of earring and necklace were all cramped up in this look (she could’ve gotten away with just one or two of those). Her makeup was kept to a minimum and her long mane was pinned up at the crown.

Jumping to almost 8 years later, Ms Khan surely seems to have transformed into the gorgeous actress she is today. While her love for neon green still seems to be intact, her style has become more simple and laidback. Her love for bangles and juttis still remain intact while trendier silhouettes have taken over her wardrobe.

We are absolutely in love with the way her style has evolved over the years in spite of being so young. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal or Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh: Who wore the red dress better?

Share your comment ×