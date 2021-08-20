These actresses make a strong case for eternally stylish blazer dresses

No matter what your day looks like, a perfect outfit, say a mood-boosting blazer dress is something that can jazz up things for you. The semi-formal nature of the fit is such that it can go party when you want it to and then take it to any venue without discounting all the coolness it can offer. Doubt us? With this edit, you'll only trust us.

Joans loves to keep it extremely classy and so she did with the Reformation dress. The double-breasted white blazer with lapel collar, dual-toned buttons, and plunging V-neck was everything glam on point with a shoulder bag and earrings looked so very fine.

There’s no dullness with this sunshine girl around. Kriti Kharbanda went monochrome in a yellow blazer dress which she put together with matching pumps that bore studded details.

What’s not awesome about glitter? upped the high-shine quotient with her metallic Zara dress that featured shoulder pads. Black strappy heels and a sling bag sealed the look.

Black is the ultimate food for the fashionista’s soul. donned a black blazer with contrast pink details on sleeves. She wrapped the look with thigh-high boots.

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to turn on the blazin’ factor with her Fleur du Mal dress. The mini number had lapels and a belt that cinched her waist. She perfected her overall look with lace-up heels.

Whose outfit do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

