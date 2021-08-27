These gorgeous lehengas of Tamannaah Bhatia are absolutely going to make you green with envy

A closet full of lehengas! Wouldn't that be a dream? And of every colour! If it was up to me, I would just wear lehengas to the cinemas. But sadly that isn't possible (sigh). Baring our midriff and twirling in them while somebody takes dozens of pictures of us feels like pure bliss. And later posting them, obviously. Even if we are not thinking of lehengas, actress Tamannaah Bhatia makes sure we are growing envious of her romantic ensembles.

One of the highest-paid stars of the South Indian film industry, Tamannaah surely knows how to set fire to the Internet with her breathtaking pictures. One of the most sought-after actresses, she looks like a dream in lehengas. So we decided to dig deeper and found some mesmerising pictures of her in this ethnic attire. Take a peek.

As a wedding guest of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Tamannaah wore a deep red lehenga which was adorned by beautiful mirror work. The number was designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. She ditched earrings and chose a grand choker and a bracelet to go with her messy bun. Heavily-kohled eyes and peachy lips complimented her look.

For her best friend, Hanna S Khan's wedding, Tamannaah opted for a nude embroidered lehenga designed by her childhood friend, Ohaila Khan. The attire came in floral motifs and a plunging neckline. The embellishment was in the shades of pink, gold, green and lilac that was pretty unique. She draped a sheer dupatta matching her lehenga. She opted for her dewy makeup and was accessorised with kundan earrings, choker, bangles and a maang tika. As regal as it can get!

Tamannaah wore a striking red offbeat lehenga for her friend Hanna S Khan's sangeet ceremony. The scarlet red number came with an off-shoulder ruffled blouse while the lehenga skirt featured an embroidery of vertical stripes of sequins. It is a perfect fuss-free look for the actor.

Tamannaah looks every bit gorgeous in this royal blue lehenga. The garb came with intricate gold work to go with the all-blue look. The strappy blouse with rustic gold prints was the show-stealer. With some light makeup, gold jhumkas, heavy bangles and silver heels she looked radiant.

In this picture, Tamannaah dons a fuschia pink lehenga by Aisha Rao. The garment featured heavy floral embroidery with applique work done on it. The breathtaking lehenga was paired with a contrasting yellow dupatta. With heavily kohled lines and generous amounts of mascara, earrings and bangles she looked resplendent. Sorry Tamannaah, we want to steal this one.

During the promotions of Baahubali 2, Tamannaah stepped out in a Tarun Tahiliani contemporary lehenga. Her silk lehenga was paired with a deep blue shirt-blouse giving the garb a modern twist. To seal the dupatta in place, it featured an embroidered kamarbandh. Simple hair and makeup sealed the look.

Which lehenga of Tamannaah's did you like? Don't forget to tell us.

