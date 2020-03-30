These tricks will make sure you look leisure chic for at home video conferences

Here’s how you can look good in video calls and online meetings. Check it out

Gone are the days when you needed to get ready and travel all the way to work. Now, considering the lockdown, all you have to do is walk a few steps towards your desk and you are right at work. While the bed seems to be tempting enough, there’s always a list of work pending and scheduled video calls just add more to the list of tasks. Now, while you are dealing with that lethargy and binging on Netflix shows like a night owl, it’s not the best idea to show your zombie self to your colleagues or teachers (if you are a student). So, we’ve come to your rescue and here are a few tips or tricks to follow in order to look your impressive best on video calls and online meetings.

Look Presentable

Now, we know you want the bed, but, you can at least fake that you care, right?

While you are still in your pyjamas, just layer that baggy tee with a blazer or switch it for a shirt. You do not need to look your best from head-to-toe. Pick solid colours and avoid patterns so you do not distract the caller. Now, an expert tip here would be to hide those under-eye bags with a pair of glasses. This will not only hide it but also make you look professional. Hair is of utmost importance. While the ‘bed hair’ is definitely a look, you do not want the same for online meetings.

Light

Now, while you are dealing with those zombie looks, you do not want it all to go to waste with bad lighting. Make sure to be seated in a well-lit place because you do not want your professional calls to turn into your DIY horror storytime.

Angles

Now, your angle is the most important thing. You do not want to look like a ghost with your double chin being the centre of attraction. If you are using your phone, make sure to angle it a little above your eye level. If you are attending a call through your laptop, use the same thing. Just place your laptop over an elevated desk or on a few books to give an illusion of a higher angle. Now, all you have to do is sit up straight and your work will be done.

Be prepared

While appearance is important, the best way to create an impression is to be prepared. Always keep a book around to list the important topics while discussing. Make sure to grab all the work essentials so you do not skip out on the call while grabbing them.

Look behind you

Last and one of the most important things is to check your background. You do not want any dirty laundry hanging in the back. De-clutter your room or at least the parts that are visible in the background. Also, let your partner, roommates, family members or even kids know that you are on a call. You do not want them walking around like a hippie or much worse ‘naked’.

We are definitely making use of these tips while working from home.

What are you up to while working from home? Let us know in the comments section below.

