Throwback Thursday: When Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans on his date night fit and how he'd style Katrina Kaif

The current red hot topic for Bollywood buffs is nothing but Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that's happening in full Dhoom Dhaam spirit at the Six Senses Fort Barwara with a major bulk of guards. Such secrecy has led to double the curiosity amongst netizens. With barely a handful of news sneaking out from this Rajasthan's swanky wedding venue, here we are left with heaps of throwback clips and pictures of the couple to cherish until we get the new ones out.

In one such interview with Pinkvilla in February 2020, here's what the 33-year-old had to say. Ah, truly the man of every girl's dream. Post his walk for Kunal Rawal in a white and ivory ensemble which was the coalescence of a traditional and contemporary design, a great layering lesson that's ideal for a winter wedding is right here for all of us to swoon over. Vicky went to express his fondness for fusion wear and guess what? He finds Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to be the super stylish couple no matter what style route they follow, and in his words, "They're just amazing."

Hear up ladies, although the heartthrob is taken, here's why one can't stop gushing over him. The Sardar Udham actor prefers an extremely casual set-up when on a date night. Well, going out on a date needn’t be nowhere close to daunting. Did you say minimalism is everything? Ah, goals it is! There's more to pump up your hearts. He added, "A long drive, a good music, the music that she prefers, park your car by the road and munch on some packed food, that's my kind of a date, where you know it's just you, her and nature and when it comes to fashion, I prefer casuals.”

When asked if he had to turn stylist for a day and how he’d put a look together for Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt. He had compelling answers for the above three and the last one when Katrina’s name was mentioned, he made us pause in envy. Vicky sure understands fashion so exceptionally and guess what? He’d prefer to style the 38-year-old diva in relaxed dresses, breezy ones like summer wear and spring wear. We hear a floral vibe, what do you hear?

Watch the video of Vicky's interview here :

