Throwback to the times when Deepika Padukone made our hearts flutter in all things Balenciaga

With a bevy of back-to-normalcy looks doing the rounds, it’s only fair for you to take up dressing up again as a full-time gig. Start with picking out your favourites from tees to shoes, and think of the ones that are worth an overhaul and would work well into this season’s style chart. Here's some timely inspo to take from .

The Chennai Express actress welcomes a luxe moment always and it’s her affair with Balenciaga that we love a little much. So, while you set afoot with reaching out to classy pieces, here are a few things you’d love to snag soon. Her recent brunch outfit was a massive winner for us. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika’s red Balenciaga full-sleeved top worked well with dramatic details, and boy, those latex black pants made for the chicest look ever. Black heels and Chanel’s criss-cross gold earrings looked perfectly gorgeous.

For the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starlet, no hue doesn’t complement her stunning figure. Celebrating the power of pink was her suede Balenciaga mini dress. The sleeveless outfit aced it flawlessly when teamed with Louboutin’s multi-coloured strappy heels.

The comfiest airport looks ever. Period. Off White’s pink sweater discounted on the body-hugging feature and stuck with an oversized feature. Her black and white Balenciaga sneakers looked uber-cool with baggy jeans, black sunnies, and a handbag.

Is your day complete without a tee time? Deepika took it out to the airport as well. She went head-to-toe in black with a Balenciaga t-shirt, full-length leather tights from Gucci, and Tom Ford’s black boots. With circular-shaped sunnies from Sunday Somewhere and a crossbody bag played as the best accessories that sealed her jet-set look.

When sweater-weather is upon us, here’s the coolest uniform to don. Balenciaga’s red sweater came with a ribbed crew neck and hemline. The oversized to wear was partnered with straight-cut pants, Burberry’s camel brown Olympia bag, and pink suede pumps.

