ThrowbackThursday: 3 fashion faux pas by MAJOR fashionistas that had us thinking, what happened there?

Our always fashion-forward divas, sometimes do make a blunder or two or three. Here’s counting down 3 such ensemble choices by Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

With a hundred right strokes, there’s bound to be one that’s a miss. Our Bollywood leading ladies over the years have had a few too many blunders. Though most of them (and their stylists) have wisened up. Going through the fashion archives brought up some of these (fond?) memories and we had to say something.

While no-one and I MEAN NOT ONE PERSON is immune to making a mistake or a huge fashion faux pas, there’s something to be said about making one in full public view, or on a red carpet. Of course, that’s the bane of being a celebrity but that’s also why they have an entourage that is (supposed to be) the eyes on the back of their head.

Well, as they say, hindsight is always 20/20 and with that wisdom here we pick out three fashion blunders that we are glad don’t (and won’t) happen again.

We don’t understand this dress, even today. Back in 2018, Malaika stepped out for an event in this gown? We don’t want to be mean, but this looks like something was thrown out of a machine and then sewed in a frenzy and delivered in a hurry. The only thing we like about this outfit is the straps. We LOVE a good OTT ensemble, don’t get us wrong. Statement bows are such a trend even today, but then this dress has a big bow, and a colourful cape with a frilly lining and the cape doesn’t even match the rest of the dress. To top it off, there are flowers and then there are also waves and the silhouette of this Yumi Katsura did NOTHING to Malaika’s svelte body that she works so hard for. This was really hard on the eyes.

We always say, Bebo makes everything look good. Unfortunately, this wasn’t one of those times. Last year, she stepped out for a book launch in this… number. Her usual style game is bang-on at all times but this one just had too many elements that didn’t necessarily go together. This is when people who are afraid to wear print on print come from, they are afraid this is what would happen. She wore a chevron print top/bodysuit with a printed skirt with limp gathers. The colours didn’t get along and chevron on chevron print with the aubergine base was all kinds of wrong. The tassel earrings were beautiful, but not for this outfit. This one was a hell NOPE.

Yes, she’s on this list and we are as surprised as you are to read this. But we had to. Now we know she has gotten trolled enough for her fashion sensibilities and of course has made some glaring fashion errors, but those have been few. THIS is definitely one of them and as a cherry on this cake, she made this blunder at a leading style awards event. We don’t know how we feel about the frayed hem, the unnecessary one arm train (cape?) and the visible lining on this Hyun Mi Nelsen creation. Oh wait, we do know how we feel, this gets a hard no from us.

What do you think about these and do you remember any fashion fails by celebrities?

Let us know in the comments.

