Times Bollywood celebs ditched red for their wedding and redefined bridal wear

Red is the favourite colour of brides for the wedding season. Indian weddings cannot be imagined without this shade of love. Even our parents wore red to their wedding as they consider it sacred to their married lives. And frankly, every one of us imagined ourselves in red bridal wear, being the centre of attraction at least once in our lives. Even though conventional, red looks alluring, be it on lehengas or Banarasis. But what if I told you that you can wear anything other than red and still look absolutely gorgeous.

Jonas, Ahuja, Bipasha Basu did choose the red for their weddings but other celebrities decided to skip it and grace us with something far better. They showed us you can add glamour to your evening without going the traditional way. And who can be trendsetters other than celebrities? Check out these celebrities who chose lighter shades for their weddings and yet looked mesmerising.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in Tuscany. They kept the affair under wraps until Anushka released her wedding photos on her Instagram. She wore a Sabyasachi blush pink lehenga with heavy embroidery on her big day. She opted for natural makeup and nude lips to go with the wedding look. Her hair was parted in the middle tied in a bun with light pink roses.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore a bridal lehenga similar to Anushka's. She picked out a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga with intricate embroidery. It came with an organza dupatta. She kept her makeup minimal and accessorised with a heavy necklace and maang tika.

Neha Dhupia

Looks like pink is the favourite colour of celebrities. Neha too picked a soft pink lehenga from Anita Dongre. It was the perfect colour for her Gurudwara wedding to Angad Bedi. The pastel green and bubblegum pink hues on the border of her dupatta made the piece stand out. She wore a heavy choker set and jhumkas and kept her makeup very soft to complement her attire.

Natasha Dalal

Putting rumours aside, Natasha Dalal finally sealed her relationship with . The couple tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony. Natasha was seen wearing a gold embellished lehenga with detailed gold beads and sequins from her label, Natasha Dalal Label. She draped a dupatta with floral embroidery. She went for a soft glam look with a statement necklace, matching earrings and a maang tika.

Rhea Kapoor

The most recent bride of the B-town is Rhea Kapoor. She got hitched to her long-time boyfriend, Karan Boolani in an Anamika Khanna chanderi saree. She was the epitome of elegance in her vintage pearl veil designed by Birdhichand Ghyanshamdas. She wore matching jhumkas, neckpiece and gold kangans by her mother, Sunita Kapoor. Her exaggerated winged liner with contoured cheeks, loose hair parted in the centre and tinted lips was the main attraction of the evening.

So, whose look did you love the most? Share your thoughts below.

