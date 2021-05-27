TOP 3 times Shraddha Kapoor showed how to keep things elegant in a saree

Shraddha Kapoor rarely picks out sarees but when she does, she makes sure to steal the show! Check it out

Known for her dance moves and baggy clothes in movies, is quite traditional when it comes to picking outfits for the festive season. The actress has been seen rocking some of the chicest outfits but when it comes to traditional attire, she always manages to steal the show. From lehengas to anarkalis and everything else in between, the Ok Jaanu actress known how to rock them all in style. We’ve seen the actress rock a saree on rare occasions and here are our top 3 favourite saree looks by the diva:

We’ll like to start the list with this blast from the past. Dug out of our archives, this red and pink drape is quite the treat. Now, it literally proves that Shraddha rarely picks out sarees and going through our archives is what we had to do to find a winner. She picked a sleeveless v-neckline blouse and loosely draped the pink and red saree over it. While keeping the rest of the look simple with sleek hair and neutral makeup, she ensured all eyes were on her.

Shraddha has clearly come a long way since then and her saree choices have improved a whole lot. This silk wonder is right out of her mother’s closet and everything from the hue to the traditional drape just screams perfection. Keeping the desi look of the outfit alive, she styled wit with traditional gold jewellery, kohl-smudged eyes and a sleek bun.

Saving the best for last, recently the actress chose for this mustard yellow saree by Arpita Mehta and it’s a dream for most summer weddings. With her voluminous wavy mane left down and a mang-tikka serving as the perfect jewellery, the look was a winner in itself!

What are your thoughts about her sarees? Do you think she should wear them more often? Let us know in the comments section below.

