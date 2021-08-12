The TOP bridal trends to look out for in 2021 to gear up this wedding season

Lehengas and sarees are like every bride’s dream come true, in that they’re not just beautiful but stunning too. And even though they are priced high, we are not complaining because let’s face it, beauty does come at a price. With raging fashion trends, let's talk about the fresh new designs that we are a fan of currently. Here are the 6 latest bridal fashion trends that are topping the fashion charts currently.

Commixture of Desi and Contemporary

If you want to be that all-eyes-on-me bride, who really wants to stand out with her pre-bridal looks, then such gorgeous designs are tailor-made for you. A pretty anarkali gown with an attached drape with all the intricate traditional motifs is just what you need to look stunning at one of your wedding functions - maybe the mehendi, sangeet or even welcome party.

Lehengas and Sarees With Belts? A Big Yes

We can’t ignore the class that this trend screams. Not only is this bridal lehenga trend really pretty to look at, but it’s also very hands-on practical in style! Helps your dupatta stay in place and we get how relaxing that sounds! We do want to see more brides opting for such gorgeous bridal lehengas & wedding sarees with belts in the coming years too!

Flowers Always!

Florals, florals & more florals! Every outfit is incomplete without them, so why not incorporate these pretty trinkets in your bridal outfits too? We saw quite some floral printed lehengas on brides this year, and we really want to see a lot more of them! A floral print of bridal lehengas, indo-westerns or be it a ready-pleat saree instantly infuses so much light in one's look.

Love Story Lehengas

We saw some really great love story lehengas in the past year. Finding that space to pour in more creativity, it really is a unique bridal masterpiece that unfolds not just the bride's persona, but her memories, depicting romance and meaningful experiences to create a fairytale lehenga that narrates her entire world of love. We need more of these!

Shimmer Lehengas & Sequin Sarees

For the longest time, brides have been shying away from bling but now it is time they fully embrace the colour & the flashy sequin embroidery for what it stands for – elegance and class. We agree that wearing these elaborate masterpieces may be too extreme on your wedding day and all the aunties will have mini heart attacks, so why not wear it on your engagement or cocktail night?

Work Work Work Work Work Work!

It’s your D-day and you can choose to go all minimal or all elaborate if needed, any outfit that best describes YOU. One trend that surely might catch one's eye who is going for a royal wedding or a destination can go for a heavily embroidered lehenga while also accessorising it with equally heavy jewellery. And boy! None of it looks tacky or OTT and we totally love it so you should too.

About the author: Inputs by Mr. Nishit Gupta, Director at KALKI

