Trend Alert: Oversized silhouettes are B town stars' current favourite obsession & its all things chic & comfy

Oversized clothing has been one of the latest obsession with Bollywood divas and honestly is the best thing! Check out how to slay this comfy trend like our divas

Clothes have the power to make or break a person’s personality and there’s no denying that? Have an interview? Dress powerfully. Going on a date? Dress cute. Attending a party? Make sure all eyes are on you. Case in point, fashion has always been an integral part of the way we present ourselves and our personality. However, with the changing times, each one of us is making sure to make fashion as practical as possible. From opting for easy silhouettes to ditching heels for sneakers, fashion and trends have really come to a full circle.

Now, talking about trends, in India, Bollywood celebrities have been a major driving force towards their success and failures. This time around, our B-Town is obsessed with a chic trend that is oversized silhouettes and it definitely screams comfort. So, check out all the ways you can look chic like your favourite diva.

Well, we are definitely starting this list off with who seems to be a great advocate of oversized clothing. She is often seen in large boyfriend shirts and baggy jeans. The diva mostly layers it with an equally baggy jacket to keep it all chic and comfy.

If you are not into the baggy silhouettes, you can also take style cues from the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and show off your curves by styling a corset over it.

Talking about oversized shirts, lately, has definitely been living in them. She wears her shirts as dresses and makes sure to accessorise her look right. It can be used as a great tip for days you do not feel like dressing up.

Next on the list is who kept her look comfy and chic by opting for a baggy pantsuit. She styled it with a turtle neck underneath perfect for those chilly office days.

On the topic of chilly days, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s oversized hoodie is one of the best things for every lazy girl out there.

Moving on, we have who took a glamorous turn on the oversized silhouette by styling it up with a sheer baggy coverup.

Next, she even showed the world the right to style a baggy top with a loose skirt. A large belt cinching your waist is the best style tip!

Lastly, we have who took athleisure wear to a whole new level as she stepped out in a comfy tracksuit. Going monochrome elevated the look while now making it look sloppy.

Are you a fan of this trend? Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

