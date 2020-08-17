Trend Alert: Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: 7 Times full sleeve blouses became a celebrity

The festive season is upon us and we bring you the most popular blouse trend of the year. Check it out

We all know that when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they are often going down the Deus route and opting for some of the most exquisite desi attires and there's no denying that. From lehengas to sarees and everything in between, you will always find leading ladies of Bollywood making the most of their desi attires.

However, when it actually comes to creating trends and making the most of their traditional pieces, blouses play an important role in making or breaking the look. The right blouse completely transforms an attire and today we’re here to prove the same. In the ear of skimpy bralettes, lately, full-sleeved blouses are in trend and most celebs have given it their stamp of approval. Here’s the evidence:

No matter what the style of the saree - traditional or contemporary, full-sleeved blouses are her absolute favourite! Sabyasachi is her go-to designer in this case and we’re absolute fans!

Our desi girl who’s on to global domination, PeeCee is truly an icon in her own right. She back at it again with her laidback drapes. This particular polka dot number with a bright red blouse has our heart!

Katrina Kaif loves her blooms and this floral lehenga is enough proof of it. However, when it comes to her blouses, she stuck to her classic and opted for a plain one.

PRO TIP: Invest in a good-fitted full-sleeve blouse, you can the versatile piece with almost everything and thank us later.

As a great example for the pro-tip we just gave you, Malaika styled her gold Itrh lehenga with a simple black blouse that gave the look a modern touch. Truly iconic!

Having the veteran actress, Rekha on our desi attires list has been a compulsion lately. No matter what the trend, she still manages to do it full justice!

A little throwback never hurt anybody, so here we have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving us another full-sleeve blouse inspiration. She wore the saree at one of the many Cannes red carpet events.

The Manikarnika actress made quite the statement as she opted for a mesh wonder by Tarun Tahiliani. We liked the fact that she perfectly balanced out the look with her saree and did not let the blouse steal all the attention.

