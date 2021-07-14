Trust Ananya Panday to show you there is a tie-dye outfit for every outing

Tie-dye ensembles are a favourite trend of Ananya Panday. We love them both together in equal parts and can’t wait for more sightings.

Tie-dye patterns and hues are an old love for the fashion world. Having been born and bred in the 1970s, this returned as a comeback trend in 2020 and is raging like there’s no tomorrow from being splattered on Instagram. Celebs have made their love for this old-school number way too obvious by taking it from street style to weddings and vacations. Ananya Panday will surely bag the top rank for rocking this number way too right. Like how it is that it comes to her so easy?

Are you in need of a little push to help you out with styling tie-dye outfits? Let’s check out Ananya Panday’s style archives to make fail-safe choices.

The Khaali Peeli actress picked out a tie-dye oversized sweatshirt and teamed it with black leggings, ready to colour up a vivid picture up in the sky as she was heading out to another country. With her transparent framed eyewear, white sneakers, and Louis Vuitton bag, she wrapped up her airport look.

Simple tips to head out looking like a fashion queen: Grab joggers painted in shades of blue and white. Pair it up with a typographic crop top and get your kicks and tote bag to seal the deal that’s idle for a quick catch-up with your bestie or for shopping. And, yes, keep your water bottle handy to keep you hydrated.

Here’s a pin-worthy look that sure has our heart. Soaking up the sun in a Guizio pink sweater, Ananya donned this warm number that entailed safety pins to play as closures that held it together and she clubbed it with denim pants. Note: You can wear this in winter too!

Looking as pretty as the backdrop in tie-dyed pants, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star gave us a lesson on how to style the bottoms with a strapless white crop top and to love the natural tan. This combo is also a good choice when worn to a party or a date night when you don’t want to look way too dressed up.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Makeup decode: Khushi Kapoor made us save a spot for pinks in our hearts and it's your time to try this look

Credits :INSTAGRAM PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×