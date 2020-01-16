Twist your style: Oreo brings out it’s first unisex fashion collection with playfulness at it’s core

Want to have cookies up your sleeve? Oreo shows you how! Check it out.

From cookies to clothing! Who would have guessed? As surprised are we are with this news, your favourite cookie brand is now venturing into fashion in collaboration with three European Instagram influencers. This collection is developed in partnership with a creative agency, Elvis. ‘Twist your style’ as the brand claims, Oreo plans to bring its heritage into their fan’s lives through key European markets. The brand’s collaborative effort with Instagram influencers such as Samantha Faiers from the UK, Anne-Laure Mais Moreau from France and Yvonne Pferrer from Germany, each created a denim jacket for the collection incorporating Oreo’s imagery along with a range of t-shirts, bum bags and bucket hats.

Vira Ponomarenko, manager for Oreo Equity and Base in conversation with The Drum said, “Developing this collection enables us to spark playful connections with our audience. The work plays on the fact that Oreo is more than just a cookie – it’s an icon in its own right.” Die hard Oreo fans will sure be beaming with joy right now as it gives them a splendid opportunity to sport their favourite brand’s merchandise. A creative at Elvis, Elli Stone mentioned, “Oreo is a true cultural icon and we wanted to create something that keeps the cookie’s unmistakable playful spirit at its core.”

Consumers are also at liberty to win merchandise from the collection along with a grand prize of 1,000 pounds just by buying a pack of Oreos and applying for the competition. It would be a joy for Oreo fanatics to twist, lick and dunk your favourite cookie while wearing oreo inspired merchandise! What do you think about this unexpected venture? Comment below and let us know.

