The ultimate guide to achieving perfection through fashion: BTS Edition

An ode to the most popular boy band's awe-inspiring sense of fashion. Here's how you can recreate some of their most iconic outfits.

A BTS-inspired lookbook you asked for? And here we are with another one. Apart from goofing around acting like literal 5-year-olds, messing up words in American interviews, creating an uproar within the army after announcing a new song with none other than Ed Sheeran, the Bangtan Boys aka the BTS are also known for their dressed-to-kill ensemble in every talk show, award show, red carpet etc. Even their airport looks are to die for!

The South-Korean boy band’s androgynous and gender-fluid dressing has inspired millions and will continue to do so. In their set of concept photos for the album Love Yourself: Answer, they were seen sporting women’s wear like they were meant for it. They made it look cool, way before Harry Styles decided to put on a skirt. Thus, proving that fashion knows no boundaries or stereotypes. Keeping in mind their impeccable and progressive taste in fashion, we have managed to curate a list of outfits inspired by the Kings. Army or no army, these fits will definitely turn heads and you never know, if it's your best day, you may even run into Kim Seokjin and him saying “Hey, nice fashion!!” to you out loud (a bit far fetched but it doesn’t cost anything to imagine.)

Jungkook

When our Kookie aka Jungkook isn’t busy clinging on to Taehyung and fangirling over “Justin Seagull'', the softboi-turned-savage is spotted pulling off the most iconic and record-breaking outfits of all time. Be it corsets or corduroy pants. Even pajamas and a bucket hat can turn into an #ootd when put on Jungkook. Lets not forget how he looked in an all-black ensemble in the Black Swan MV (A work of art isn’t he?) Keeping this in mind, the below listed items are enough to make the paparazzi follow you and click you. This might seem unattainable at first, but when you put it on you will know what we are talking about.

Price: ₹ 428

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 399

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 874

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 829

Buy Now

Kim Taehyung

Otherwise known as the good boy, when it comes to making a statement and stealing the spotlight, V is an effortless badass at it. From florals to bold prints, the “Winter Bear” singer is known to pull off anything that catches his eye. Whenever he decides to take it up a notch, the consequences are extreme. (Remember the emerald green suit look with the blonde hair slicked back in “Dynamite”? Excuse me sir, it's illegal to be this perfect.) Despite all his breathtaking looks, V’s hot pink oversized pantsuit look from the "Boy With Luv" MV is still the most talked-about era of all. We heard your wishes and decided to help you recreate the look.

Price: ₹ 2,699

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 499

Buy Now

Jin

All hail Bangtan’s Real Maknae, First of His Name, King of dad jokes, and official holder of the title “Worldwide Handsome”. Though Kim Seokjin aka Jin needs no introduction, it's never too late to acknowledge that he is far more superior than any of us. Apart from his carefree, self-loving, and goofy attitude, Jin is known to be as extra as a chandelier on a yacht. The below-listed items are the perfect outfit if you want to flaunt your inner Jin.

Price: ₹ 449

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 349

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 549

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 449

Buy Now

Jimin

It's Jimin’s world and we are just living in it! The only time our baby mochi hasn’t looked up to the mark is… wait a minute, there hasn’t been any such situation where he hasn’t looked flawless and perfect. Though BTS is known for their androgynous dressing, Jimin is the one who leads the pathway to gender-fluid dressing for the group. The recent concept photo photoshoot for the album “Butter” proves just that! Here’s how you can recreate it.

Price: ₹ 599

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 499

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 3,199

Buy Now

RM

When it comes to being the translator of the group in interviews, schooling his maknaes, correcting their English, and most importantly, pulling off high-fashion forward looks, no one does it better than BTS’ leader Namjoon. Only the lord and of course, the armys know his eternal love for corset jumpers and dizzy prints and patterns in clothing. Paying homage to his iconic look of black short suspenders with Givenchy’s Chelsea boots from the Butter MV, this outfit is made for the dedicated fans of the Rap Monster!

Price: ₹ 952

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 446

Buy Now

J-Hope

Don’t you love it when you hear our beloved Hobbie say “You are my hope. I’m your hope. I’m J-Hope” with that adorable smile of his? It's enough to light up anyone’s day. His weird sense of fashion indeed compliments his remarkable social butterfly personality. Only J-Hope can make blue tie-dyed pants with a dad shirt and a clear bag from the dollar store look, look chic. Jokes apart, here’s how you can recreate one of Hobbie’s trendy looks from the Dynamite MV.

Price: ₹ 769

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 321

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 599

Buy Now

Suga

Min Yoongi is the official holder of the title “grandpa” who would always prefer a sleepover over anything, but when it comes to rap our very own Yoongi is the best of all in the rap line. Coming to his sense of fashion, it's like the sartorial equivalent of a warm hug. Suga has a soft corner for his headbands, fuzzy sweaters, statement glasses, and sleep (you heard it right! It's high time his fans should be called “sloths”) which makes the army simp for him even more. He believes in comfortable clothing supremacy so keeping that in mind, we have put together the following outfit.

Price: ₹ 799

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 798

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 1,164

Buy Now

Share your comment ×