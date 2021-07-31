Ultra chic and affordable outfits you can steal from Athiya Shetty’s laid back style!

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi in ‘Hero’, for which she even won the Filmfare award for best debutant! Ever since, she has done 4 remarkable films and despite being a fairly new actress, has gained a huge fan following. This has a lot to do with her impeccable fashion choices.

With a beautiful, statuesque frame and an adept understanding of fashion, Athiya has already emerged as a bonafide fashion icon for the youth. Poised and experimental, her casual and off-duty chic style never fails to generate a buzz in the world of fashion in India, especially via her Instagram profile (@athiyashetty)! Some of her most noteworthy outfits suggest that she has a soft corner for the latest Millennial-approved, comfortable street styles with subtle inclination towards the vintage and homegrown. Florals, breezy dresses, co-ord sets, relaxed silhouettes, pastel and earthy tones are all right up her alley!

If you love Athiya’s style as much as we do, it is time to take inspiration from the star and elevate our own wardrobes! Here are some of our favourite laid-back outfits from Athiya’s Instagram that you can literally steal without emptying your pockets!

Look #1

Not one to shy away from vibrant colours, she is always one to experiment! Vibrant tops and neutral bottoms are rather boring and mainstream - why not reverse it? The straight silhouettes in bottoms as well as pastels are huge trends revived from retro styles, and the high-waist makes you appear significantly taller and much more urban chic!

Solid Pink Simplicity High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

₹ 1,352.00 – Buy Now.

Look #2

Bomber jackets are versatile wardrobe elements that were originally a menswear trend. However, they trickled into womens’ streetwear quite recently and this over-sized, vintage one certainly fits Athiya’s signature style! Here is a similar vintage-inspired one you should buy -

Floral Apricot Bomber Jacket

₹ 990.00 – Buy Now.

Look #3

A classic white, oversized button down shirt can only be styled in a few ways, right? Athiya shuts that misconception down! She wore the classic shirt with a white mini skirt with floral prints - a fresh aesthetic that really wow-ed us! Here is how you can recreate this look too!

Simplicity Solid White Placket Blouse

₹ 1,272.00 – Buy Now.

Cation White and Orange Floral Mini Skirt

₹ 719.00 – Buy Now.

Look #4

Brilliant sky-blue, bold yet feminine florals and a breezy, mini wrap dress - it all sounds like Athiya to us! This gives us powerfully feminine and chic girl-next-door vibes all at once! The good news is that you too can get yourself a similar dress which is a versatile and summery option to take inspiration from!

Dodo & Moa White and Blue Floral Wrap Dress

₹ 2,890.00 – Buy Now.

Look #5

Co-ord sets and chic athleisure are some of the latest fashion trends that go right up Athiya Shetty’s alley when it comes to fashion! The extremely soothing and versatile lavender is not only a highly coveted colour in fashion, but is also versatile and suits all Indian skin tones! Get the look -

Lavender Pullover Sweatshirt

₹ 990.00 – Buy Now.

Solid Lavender Drawstring Joggers

₹ 1,342.00 – Buy Now.

