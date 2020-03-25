Unscramble This: Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the iconic nautical stripes a TWIST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has time-and-again proved that nobody does fashion like she does. The diva has been setting fashion trends ever since she entered the industry and still manages to do so!

Blending comfort with fashion, a look of Bebo's that is simple to recreate, is her nautical stripes off-duty look. The actress kept it casual in a simple white tee with blue horizontal thin stripes on it and made a bold choice as she paired it with a pair of red flared pants.

Now that you know what to expect, put these pieces together - unscramble the photo of Mrs. Khan to check out her full look!