Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Unscramble This: Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the iconic nautical stripes a TWIST

The Begum of Bollywood has a favourite set of pants - flared pants. This time around, she paired it with nautical stripes and how!
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: March 25, 2020 05:18 pm
Celebrity Style,kareena kapoor khan,kareena kapoor style,kareena kapoor stripesUnscramble This: Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the iconic nautical stripes a TWIST
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has time-and-again proved that nobody does fashion like she does. The diva has been setting fashion trends ever since she entered the industry and still manages to do so! 

Blending comfort with fashion, a look of Bebo's that is simple to recreate, is her nautical stripes off-duty look. The actress kept it casual in a simple white tee with blue horizontal thin stripes on it and made a bold choice as she paired it with a pair of red flared pants.

Now that you know what to expect, put these pieces together - unscramble the photo of Mrs. Khan to check out her full look! 

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement