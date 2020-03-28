Used and ‘rare’ sneakers made by Apple in the ‘90s sold for THIS whopping amount and it will blow your mind

Vintage sneakers specially designed for their employees in the ‘90s has been sold dor a whopping amount and we cannot keep calm.

When it comes to fashion apparel and accesories, vintage items have a whole market to themselves. From bags to shoes and accesories, the more old and rare they are, the more the price goes up. Now, this rule cannot be applied for an old piece of clothing in your wardrobe, the piece has to have meaning and significance or should at least belong to a brand. If you find ‘rare’ vintage pieces that are no longer available, consider yourself rich!

Now, coming back to our point, sneakers are currently taking the world by storm. From fashion weeks to even weddings, people are ditching their fancy footwear for chunky kicks. Now, the obsession of sneakers is gone to a whole new level with people considering them as assets and paying a bomb to get their hands on some vintage and rare pieces. Now, if you are thinking ‘who are these people who consider shoes as an asset?’ we have this amazing instance for you -

Back in the ‘90s Apple manufactured merchandise for their employees. Now, quite a lot of those pieces are getting immensely popular 25 years later which is now! Considered rare and vintage, these pieces get sold for thousands of dollars. Now, they just don’t get sold but bids are taken and the recent merchandise to get auctioned were these vintage Apple sneakers that got sold for USD 10,000 which is almost INR 7.3 lakhs. Yes, somebody bought a pair of sneakers worth lakhs!!

Now, that it is already surprising enough, this was the highest bid after almost 20 bids and it honestly made our jaws drop.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More