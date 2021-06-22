Vaani Kapoor always raised the fashion bar beyond sky high in gowns

Do you have your inbox inundated with party invites? Get ready to partake in an opulent affair.

With actress Vaani Kapoor in town, fashion is always about a hot game. Since her debut in Bollywood, she is always out and about with breathtaking styles as though she was born with all the tools of the trade. If you’re on the hunt for gowns that are high on a sultry glam quotient, there is nobody who can lead the way for you like the Shuddh Desi Romance starlet. Sounds worth a try? Seek a safe and comfortable haven in making full-length dresses your priority not just at weddings but for dinner dates and more.

Get ready to create impactful looks that will witness compliments galore. Here are the tips to walk towards the bold route.

Feelin’ the heat by just a look at the picture? Vaani wore a black strapless full-length dress by Gaby Charbachy. The sweetheart neckline bore rucked details and ended at the waist while the thigh-high slit ensured to keep the summer heat on. With a pair of embellished heels, stylist Mohit Rai wrapped the look.

Flooring our hearts since 2013, the War actor graced our screens in a hunter-green strapless dress. The embroidered mini dress had a train attached that offered a full-length gown effect. Do you wish to be a one-of-kind bride? Here’s that ideal outfit for your big day. Don’t forget to club it with gold cut-out heels.

The metal mania shall thrive. Vaani made all the heads follow her footsteps at an award ceremony in a Maria Lucia Hohan pleated metallic gown. The chiffon striped gown also had ruched details at the top, thigh-high slit, and thin straps. T-strap heels can help seal the look with ease.

Florals can never be a bummer. Here’s Vaani keeping it real, breezy, and fresh. She wore a printed asymmetrical gown that entailed a plunging neckline tailored with ruffles. She wrapped her waist with a deep brown vintage belt and lace-up beige heels.

The Befikre actress lent a starry touch to her dress by opting for a chrome appliqué gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The strapless organza number was designed with cut shapes and a sweetheart neckline. Are you a soon-to-be bride? Pick this dress for your reception.

Why so perfect, Vaani Kapoor? The orange bodycon dress by Gauri and Nainika featured a train that was attached, halter-neck, and cut-outs details. Love a backless fit? This can be your instant pick-me-up.

