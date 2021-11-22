Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar to Athiya Shetty: Who wore what are Anushka Ranjan Kapoor & Aditya Seal's wedding

November 21 is known to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Making the most of it stars Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal tied the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance. From Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and Vaani Kapoor, take a look at who wore what at the desi wedding.

Breaking the norm of wearing red on her wedding day, Anushka Ranjan looked ethereal in a lavender embellished lehenga. Aditya Seal opted for an ivory sherwani jacket over his white kurta as he engulfed his wife in a cosy hug. Heavy silver jewellery, her hair pulled back into a low ponytail to give a clear view of her glamorous makeup.

Her sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor played the perfect bridesmaid in a pastel pink lehenga by Mohini Chabria. Her blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and cape sleeves while her lehenga was doused in shimmer and crystals. An elegant solitaire necklace and statement earrings accessorised the sister of the bride's look for the function.

BFF Alia Bhatt who was part of all the functions also attended the wedding with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. For this, Alia picked out a yellow silk saree with a pink blouse. She accessorised the outfit with statement gold jhumkas and her hair pulled up into a bun with flowers around it. Shaheen opted for a deep purple sharara set with gold embroidery and a gold hem.

Athiya Shetty was also present as the couple tied the knot. She looked glorious in a hot pink Anita Dongre lehenga with gold botanical and zig-zag prints on it. Athiya accessorised the outfit with statement chaandbali earrings and her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail to complete her look.

Close friend and actor Vaani Kapoor too made an appearance at the function. She picked out a pristine white lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her white chikankari lehenga featured a sequin hem and a blouse with a plunging neckline and backless pattern. She accessorised the look with a statement gold bag, earrings and her hair styled to perfection.

Rhea Chakraborty also made a rare appearance at the couple's wedding ceremony. For this, she was all dolled up in a yellow lehenga and blouse set that was doused in heavy embellishments and featured a scalloped pattern as well as a scalloped hem. Her blouse featured a backless design and a matching embellished dupatta completed her look. Safe to say, the actress looked sublime in the outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar who also attended all of the couple's events was decked up in a sunshine yellow lehenga that was loaded with heavy sequins. An abstract pattern of sequins in pastel pink and blue hues, a statement border, a simple blouse and a tissue dupatta completed the actress' look for the event.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra who designed the couple's outfits kept his look subtle for the ceremony. He opted for a black kurta paired with an animal printed Nehru jacket and a pair of black shoes to complete his look.

The interior designer also made a rare appearance for the couple's nuptials. Following a wedding theme, Sussanne Khan picked out a deep red lehenga with a gold border and paired it with a shimmery sequin blouse, complete with a matching dupatta.

All the guests certainly looked their stylish best! Here's wishing the couple a happy married life ahead!

