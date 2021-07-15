Vaishali Shadangule becomes the 1ST Indian woman designer to showcase her designs at Paris Haute Couture Week

She is the second Indian Designer after Rahul Mishra and the first Indian woman to be part of the fashion event.

Being featured alongside the fashion industry's biggest names like Dior, Balenciaga and more, is an achievement in itself. One among eight designers who showcased her collections live, at the Paris Couture Week, was Vaishali Shadangule. She became the first Indian woman designer to do so and the second designer after Rahul Mishra, to be part of this festival.

After being in the industry for decades and dressing up stars like Ahuja, Vaishali has taken runways across the globe including New York, Milan and now Paris by storm. She has also showcased her creations at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Showcasing her collection called Breathe on July 8 in Paris as part of the Haute Couture '21 Week, Vaishali is known for her handlooms and interesting take on textiles. The designer's creations are known for their interesting silhouettes and shapes. Shadangule's collection featured ropes on Chanderi silks and khadi fabrics, bringing Indian textiles to the front and garnering it a spot on a global level.

In an Instagram post shared by the designer, Vaishali says this is a "Dream come true." With this opportunity, she hopes to help Indians see what they are capable of and also support the ecosystem of skilled karigars and hand-weavers.

Kudos to the designer for being the first Indian woman to grab the spotlight that she's worked hard for. We can't wait to see what she will be up to next!

Credits :getty images

