Valentine’s Day 2020: Easy overnight DIY face masks to get glowing and flawless skin

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Ofcourse, one does not need a day to celebrate love but it is always nice to have someone pamper and spoil you on one special day. Needless to say this day is extremely important for all the couples who are in love. Well, being fair to the given scenario, it is also a happy day for all the singles because it's all about self love, isn’t it? So whether you’re in love or not, treat yourself with this goodness and keep the self love narrative alive.

Given the busy lives that we are leading, it is extremely difficult to get time to pamper ourselves. We get so consumed throughout the day that by the end of it we just want to crash on our beds. But here’s the trick. Just before Valentine’s Day, put in a little effort and give your face and skin that much needed boost. With just a few kitchen ingredients, this overnight mask can get you a sparkling glow on your face. Listed below are simple overnight face masks which will give you an instant glow just before V-Day.

Coconut oil face mask

Always remember whenever your skin is irritated, coconut oil is what you should always look for. It improves hydration, reduces inflammation and treats the sun damaged skin. But always remember, if you have oily skin then this remedy is just not suited for you. Take your favourite night cream, some coconut oil and mix the two together. Apply this on your face and leave it on overnight. The next day wash your face with lukewarm water.

Turmeric and milk face mask

Turmeric or haldi as we all know is a great antiseptic and is an Ayurvedic remedy for a lot of health issues. It is a powerful antioxidant and also reduces acne. Take one tablespoon of raw milk and add half a teaspoon of turmeric to it. Mix the two and use a cotton ball to apply the mixture on your face. Let it dry completely before you go to bed.

Aloe vera and Vitamin E face mask

Aloe vera as we all know is the biggest gift of nature to mankind. It contains various antioxidants like Vitamins A, C, and E. Take some freshly scooped aloe vera gel and mix it with the oil which you’ve squeezed from the Vitamin E capsule. Mix the two together and apply it evenly on your face. Leave overnight and wash it away the next morning.

Almond oil mask

Almond oil is great in improving skin tone and skin texture. Take a teaspoon of almond oil and mix it with a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. You can add a small pinch of turmeric if you want. Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry.

These overnight face masks are definitely going to give you the much needed glow for Valentines Day. Do you have any more face masks that we can try? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :STYLE CRAZE

