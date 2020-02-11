Valentine’s Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, celeb inspired outfits to stun your bae

This Valentine's week dress your heart out and floor your better half looking your very best. Listed below are B'Town actresses giving us major outfit goals drenched in the colour of 'love'.

2020 has finally rolled into its second month after a super long affair with January. The season of love is officially here. Yes, we're talking about Valentine's Day. The happening fun week kick starts today with Rose Day. A day where you start pursuing or expressing your love and feelings to the 'one'. While many might argue that when one is in love, everyday is a celebration, we of course agree to it. However, its always nice to feel pampered and cared a little more on a few special days.

This Valentine's week dress your heart out and floor your better half looking your very best. Listed below are B'Town actresses giving us major outfit goals drenched in the colour of 'love'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to always make a statement with her choice of outfit. If you want to floor your better half with a remarkable outfit of 'today' then this is a perfect pick. Opt for a one shoulder high-low outfit in a rich satin fabric and make the whole world fall in love with you.

Wondering how to go from desk to a dinner date? Well, take a cue from Deepika Padukone. We love the bodycon outfit with it's stunning slit at the back revealing her toned legs.

Sara Ali Khan

If you're young and want to pick something which is vibrant then this dress is just the thing that you've been looking for. The stripes add the much needed zing and the drape add the hint of glamour.

Janhvi Kapoor

Blazer dress as we all know have become the new cool. It is statement making, formal yet oozes out a major sex appeal. The simple hair and makeup only compliments her look further.

Ananya Panday

If you're look for something cute and simple then this dress is absolutely on point. It is laid back, fun and keeps the cute vibe alive.

Which outfit fits your bill the best? Comment below and let us know.

