Valentino appoints Jacopo Venturini CEO of the couture house

Venturini will commence his role from June 1 and succeed Stefano Sassi.

Stefano Sassi, current CEO of luxury Rome-based couture house, Valentino is all set to leave the brand. And after months of speculation and rumours that Jacopo Venturini would succeed, as mentioned first by WWD back in December, the rumours held true! Valentino announced that Venturini would be the next Cheif Executive Officer from June 1.

When Sassi announced his departure, he also said in his statement that his decision to leave was in 'full agreement' with all the shareholders and board of the company. Venturini though is not new to the company. He served as the brand manager for Valentino back in 2000 when founder Valentino Garavani was still with the company! He then made his way to Prada and began to build his reputation before returning to Valentino in 2008 as the director of the read-to-wear line! He served until 2015 and then took the leap to join Gucci as the Global Vice President of merchandising!

According to an article published by The Business of Fashion, by 2018, Valentino's growth was slow with sales of just 1.2 billion Euros. There are rumours that the brand may even be available for acquisition! Mayhoola who bought Valentino in 2012 for reportedly 700 million Euros, declared that the brand is not for sale.

Does the brand hope that Venturini will bring the magic back?

