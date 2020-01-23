Valentino’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week was drenched in vibrant colours and prints

Ditching the brand’s signature silhouette, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s quest for new silhouettes was what Valentino’s Spring Summer 2020 show was all about. Browse through!

A very different creative facet of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s imagination dominated Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2020 show. The man who was behind the voluminous gowns, went down a different path this time as fluffy gowns can be seen dominating almost every designer runway. The collection was linear, well-finished, structured, fishtailed and modular yet was drenched in vibrant prints and patterns. “When you talk about couture, you talk about dreams, but dreams are the expression of something which is subconscious,” said Pierpaolo Piccioli about the collection.

The show was all about expressing a sense of freedom and breaking away from inhibitions. He denies being a storyteller just like Cristobal Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Charles James. He believes in the craftspeople at Valentino to give a new spin to form and emotion. And that is what we had the sheer pleasure of seeing at Valentino’s Haute Couture show. There was a lot of print, ruffles, bold colours, cummerbunds, bows, frills and opera gloves. It was a pleasure to see Pierpaolo Piccioli break away from the traditional huge ball gowns to find a new silhouette of his own.

There were a lot more pants, more columns and it was all about adding more volume in a way only the wearer can understand. Mid-riffs were emphasized with cummberbunds and basques were actually attached to the gowns.

Recurring Valentino red with dramatic ruffles and peplum tops were tied with a sash. Opera gloves were sprouting frills and gowns were pinched in at the waist with bows. There was a rhapsody of colours such as parma purple, mint, pink, scarlet but also stunning pieces in black.

Other than long feather earrings the show wasn’t big on accessories. What we loved was Piccioli’s quest to find new silhouettes to drench in his love for vibrant colours and prints. More power to big bows holding an outfit together and sheer printed blouses with ruffles for a skirt. What do you think about Valentino’s Haute Couture collection? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More