Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Who was your BEST DRESSED hero of the week?

What does your day look like? We're definitely Sundayin' in style. Wish to join the club? A gloomy mood is no match for today and we're zooming high into this vibe. Because we have the men of Bollywood to thank for giving us style lessons that are made to ease the next seven days of our lives. So, now let's journey back to the previous week.

Festivities won’t close out anytime soon, that should cut you short of inspiration you need to spruce up your street, airport, and wedding style. The G for Gucci guy, Ranveer Singh was photographed at the airport who gave us a taste of another most dapper look. Dressed luxe in Gucci beige and ebony neoprene jacket worth Rs. 1.72 lakh that featured a zipper closure, red and white trims, and typography in white and green. He wore it over a tee and teamed the hooded outfit with matching neoprene jogger pants priced at Rs. 1,27 lakh. To seal it off, he accessorised it up a neck chain, silk printed scarf, white shoes, and oversized sunnies.

Another airport look, another cool show ft. Ayushmann Khurrana. Spotted back after jet-setting, the bonafide actor was seen in a red printed tee which he tucked inside black utility pants. White sneakers, circular sunnies, a black face mask, black visor complemented his look with super smooth.

Live the pink and purple life like Varun Dhawan. Bare that cuteness in you out. Don’t shy away from colours that look promisingly admirable. The star picked out a pink t-shirt which he topped off with a glossy-looking purple hooded jacket. He further charmed us by wrapping up his OOTN with distressed jeans and multi-coloured shoes. Need some bags? Take a fanny bag along. No rules to be followed in fashion, remember?

Long time got no time to suit up? Forget the excuses, pick something fun and flashy. Set your regular trousers aside and check on this fun one that features pockets you often spot on cargo pants. Cue: Siddhant Chaturvedi in a green pantsuit by NM Design Studio. Chandani styled it for the star by putting the look together with a crew-neck t-shirt from Selected India and Skechers shoes.

Bandhgalas are pretty coveted in the ethnic-style game. These can take you away effortlessly from your sherwanis which shouldn’t be your go-to wedding guest outfit. Give it a skip next time and go black in a bandhgala like Rajkummar Rao. For his upcoming movie, Hum Do Hamare Do’s promotion, he was seen in a black desi attire which had an elongated lapel-like detail attached to it at the center, he wore it over a black kurta and upped his day’s look with black trousers and shoes.

If there’s someone who will never stop putting out too good a look every day, it’s nobody but Kartik Aaryan. He was papped at the airport in a black faux leather jacket which he placed over a two-toned plaided shirt and pants. Combat black shoes and sunnies that said F for finest fashion game helped seal his look.

Simply black, simply aww-dorable. That’s Tiger Shroff. He picked out a black full-sleeved and crew-neck t-shirt which he partnered with dark blue cargo pants and white sneakers. Seems to favour cargo pants a little too much these days.

Whose outfit is your favourite?

