Vera Wang is defying age and looks 'abs'olutely amazing; Keeps the internet buzzing 

The 70-year-old bridal designer, who has been self-quarantining at the Miami Beach, has shared pictures of herself in her creations while showing off her toned figure.

Vera Wang is trending and this time around, it is not for her dresses! The designer is going viral on social media for posting pictures of herself looking smoking and stylish in outfits. Wang has been showing off her latest work on her Instagram profile. The renowned bridal designer who has created outfits for personalities like Ariana Grande, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian and even created Hailey Baldwin's wedding outfit! The designer has also been mentioned in several Hollywood blockbuster films and is predominantly known for her bridal wear.

The designer who will be turning 71 in June, is following the lockdown rules and self-isolating. In conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the international bridal designer talked about her fashion family. "All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to work out most days," she told the magazine. In addition, Wang also revealed that while she loves the athleisure trend, leggings and playing with clothes, she dreads the treadmill!

The comment section of Wang's recent pictures has fans reeling in astonishment about her age and fitness!

"Homegirl just went and unsubscribed from ageing," one user commented. Another equally astonished fan commented, "Wtf is she drinking, unicorn blood?! Unreal."

Clearly, Vera Wang's followers are as taken aback by looking at her midriff and never-ending legs, as we are!

What are your thoughts on Vera Wang's look? Do you believe she's about to turn 71? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

