Versace’s new limited-edition capsule collection celebrates Pride 2020

A portion of the sales of the collection would be donated to two charities in Europe and the United States of America, for their relentless work towards inclusivity.

With the atmosphere around the world and the current issues, it looked like the celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community through pride month might have taken a back seat. But finally joining the worldwide movement for the community, luxury Italian fashion house Versace has launched a limited-edition capsule collection ‘Versace x Pride’.

The collection is slated to include summer essentials like swimwear and activewear, like tank tops, shorts, crop tops and even one-pieces. It also has a horde of accessories and vibrant underwear. The collection is of course inspired by the pride flag and takes an even more audacious (and visual) stance by combining black with the rainbow. The design, of course, is tied together with their new gold logo.

Versace has joined hands with two charities to give back to the movement as well as to support inclusivity. For Donatella Versace, supporting the community has always been a priority. Last year she was a Stonewall Ambassador and to commemorate that year in the US, a portion of the sales would go to PrideLive. Versace had partnered up with PrideLive and the money raised has been put towards helping people who have been hit severely with the COVID-19 crisis.

The second charity chosen by Versace is Arcigay, an organisation started in 1985 who work to fight against violence, discrimination and violations of human rights for those who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community.

It’s a 14-piece collection with a widely varied price range.

What do you think of the collection?

