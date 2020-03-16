Versace's Donatella and daughter Allegra donate 222k USD to battle Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/donatella_and_allegra_versace.jpg?itok=EVPntQcK

Fashion icon Donatella and her daughter did their bit to contribute to the fight against the pandemic that seems to have brought the world to a standstill.

Coronavirus has hampered everything from shoots to shows to extracurricular activities. China, Italy and South Korea seem to be the worst affected areas in the world right now. In a fight to combat the pandemic, global fashion icon Donatella Versace and her daughter - Allegra Versace made a noteworthy donation to a hospital in Milan.

The Chief Executive Officer of Versace with her heiress donated a whopping 222,890 USD to a hospital in Milan. The donation will help the hospital's intensive care department which has currently been tackling a huge number of cases since Italy is currently one of the worst affected countries in the world. Versace released a statement that read, "In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives." The designer went on to add that she and her daughter will be donating the amount so the hospital can battle Coronavirus. "Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones," she concluded her statement by adding that we need to stand together as a society and care for and love one another in these troubled times.

We love the measures the designer is taking to combat and acknowledge the Coronavirus pandemic that is spreading worldwide.

