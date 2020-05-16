Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: 5 times the actor proved to be the ultimate style icon

Vicky Kaushal has managed to steal millions of hearts with his work, but slowly it is his style that has been gaining a lot of popularity.

Let’s be honest here, men have it a bit easy when it comes to fashion. But, still having to make an effort to dress up and look your best is something that we always appreciate. In this matter, the one that tops our list is Vicky Kaushal. With millions of women across the world crushing over him, he has tried to keep things simple and effortless. This not only comes forth with his chilled-out persona, but it is also his effortless style that speaks volumes. While his outfits are usually quite different from a lot of other actors in Bollywood, he certainly has a distinct style that has our heart.

So, for his Birthday special, we took a look back at our top favourite looks by the Uri actor.

Impeccably styled athleisure seems to be his go-to and he is never shying away from a bit of experimentation which is what we love!

Dapper and how! He looks handsome like there’s no tomorrow! A white jacket is a classic and Vicky managed to slay every inch of it.

Suits seem to be his comfortable attire, he is always switching things up by picking out unusual colours and styling them in new and trendier ways!

Case in point, playing with colours does suit him well. I mean just look at that!

Saving the best for last, this amazing look by Amit Aggarwal did make a lot of heads turn and we are definitely not complaining!

What do you think of Vicky’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

