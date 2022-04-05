Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif sport contrasting outfits at airport while heading back to the bay: Yay or Nay?

When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony, the entire world stopped to get a glimpse. The duo have since become Bollywood's most-loved couple. Vickat as they are fondly called by fans were on a holiday together and are now back from it.

At the airport, Vicky and Katrina walked hand-in-hand as they made their way back to the bay. Kaushal kept his look casual and looked dapper in a simple crisp white shirt that he paired with matching white pants. The top buttons of his shirt were left open and showed off his ripped chest. A pair of sunglasses and white sneakers rounded off his look well.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand sported a pair of green pajamas that she's previously sported at the airport. Giving us a guide on lazy girl's dressing, the 38-year-old diva strutted through in a pair of white sneakers and oversized tinted sunglasses as she held on to her husband's hand. Her hair was pulled back into a simple ponytail to help her hair steer clear from her face.

The newlyweds have been doing their best to spend as much downtime together as possible before their different packed schedules keep them apart.

We love how the duo didn't go all out to coordinate with each other or even sport out of the box looks but decided to keep their airport looks as simple yet stylish as it gets.

