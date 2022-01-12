Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao to Ranveer Singh: 5 celebs who proved nothing like mojaris to put out a cool look

Are you one of those who believe you’re never fully dressed without a smile? The good adage won’t lose its essence but we have another to add to the list. You’re never ‘perfectly dressed’ without footwear that complements your outfit. Like how most ethnic outfits look their best with kolhapuris, mojaris, and juttis than with formal Oxford shoes. As the Shaadi season isn’t completely over yet, and has seen a rise in intimate or wisely put, ‘indoor weddings’, joy in the time of COVID-19 isn’t an impossible thing to find.

Seems like the ideal time to get the desi side of you pumped up? Why hype up mojaris you ask? This ethnic beauty barely gets the limelight it is worthy of for how easily and magically it can add a suave touch to your look. And, by the look, we also mean the travel avatar that’ll leave you saying, ‘wow-avatar’. We took some notes from celebrity men who defined that dashing looks are built with mojaris. Need we please you more? Take a look.

If you’re no new entrant to the Bollywood buff block, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s names are synonymous with a trendy and top-notch style. This duo is a fan of Sabyasachi creation, and their ethnic outfits such as the former’s white kurta-pajama set and a floral printed Bandhi jacket looked classic with ivory mojaris with gold embroidery that matched his lady love’s Anarkali set.

Be a Rajkummar Rao who doesn’t refrain from experimenting on any given day. His ethnic looks have been our favourite so far. Go the monochrome way or just pick out separates, you have multiple lessons that’ll keep you sorted through the days of festivities. He looked ultra-bright in Antra Agni’s crossover panel shirt that entailed a band collar and white trousers. Look at his suede brown mojaris from Shutiq making an eye-grabbing statement.

Are white trousers your everyday essential? This isn’t the only key to building up a spiffy look. Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan loves these as well but his secret also lies in the very royal accessories he picks from his watch to footwear and wrist bands. Here goes the simple yet Nawab-approved look in a blue shirt with half sleeves, white bottoms, and grey suede mojaris.

The perfect match does exist! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have proven this time and again but just look at their ensembles following the suit as well. The kind of sweet surprise we love! Both dressed up in Sabyasachi Mukherjee designs. The Raazi star wore a silk ivory shirt and paired it with khaki trousers. Beside him, stood the ultimate diva, a Sooryavanshi actress in a pink embroidered kurta set. Look at the actor matching his brown mojaris with that of his belt. Formals and mojaris? How cool!

There’s no trend left for you to hop on? We’re guessing tie-dye is still on your mind, here’s a subtle take on this sought-after funky technique. Karan Johar knows how to make anything under the sun look fashionable and this ethnic set from Anamika Khanna calls for a steal. Karan’s sherwani coloured in blue and a colourful printed Mandarin collar was too striking to look at when teamed with churidar. His black mojaris with silver detail was an example of a look sealed off with utmost perfection.

