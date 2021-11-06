Vicky Kaushal to Shahid Kapoor: 6 Festive outfits to complement your diva sister on Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is similar to Raksha Bandhan as it is commemorated to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister that is all about complementing each other. This year on Bhai Dooj, complement your diva sister with stylish festive outfits. Take some style inspiration from our bollywood's gentlemen and slay your festive outfit this Bhai Dooj.

Shahid Kapoor

Opt for a fusion look and make your sister actually want to compliment you. Shahid Kapoor jumped into the fusion wear bandwagon as he made quite a statement in a bright lemon yellow cotton kurta featuring a white patch pocket. What set this outfit apart, were the bottoms that the Kabir Singh actor teamed the kurta with. He wore it over a pair of black casual baggy pants and styled it with cool chunky sneakers and mirror sunglasses.

Virat Kohli

Monochrome looks are a raging trend these days and something one can never go wrong with. Virat’s all-white ensemble will definitely not disappoint. The cricketer looked every bit dapper in this festive attire.Dressed in a white kurta and pants, he topped it off with a Nehru jacket. Our Indian team captain added a pop of colour to the monotone look with a bright red pocket square. The jacket was held close with silver buttons.

Vicky Kaushal

You can also choose an easy breezy look that is also equally stylish like Vicky Kaushal. Vicky set fashion enthusiasts swooning as he redefined ethnic style goals for men in a simple striped cotton kurta and grey cotton pants. The handwoven kurta was made of sustainable cotton and came with rolled-back sleeves. Vicky teamed it with a pair of cotton silk fly trousers and completed his attire with a pair of black slides that featured crisscross straps with silver buttons on the outer sole rim. The Sardar Udham actor accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a grey stole.

Kartik Aryan

This Bhai Dooj, blend your formal and festive wear like Kartik Aryan who wore a bandhgala kurta teamed with a pair of black trousers. He played muse to designer Kunal Rawal and chose an intricately embroidered maroon bandhgala kurta. The black trousers added a formal and classy touch to the festive attire. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor completed his festive attire with a pair of black formal shoes.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opted for the classic all-black look that every guy can so easily pull off. Kapoor too wore a festive outfit by Kunal Rawal. The outfit featured a long black kurta that was decked in minimal embroidery at the shoulders and was held together with gold buttons. The kurta was paired with contemporary-style black trousers that bore a golden zip at the side. The glossy black formal shoes and classic metal watch sealed the look.

Varun Dhawan

You can go all out with your traditional wear by opting for a dhoti like Varun Dhawan that never really goes out of style. Varun Dhawan opted for this ethnic attire for attending an event. The actor was donning a tone on tone embroidered bundi paired with a black kurta worn with a black and olive striped dhoti by designer Kunal Rawal. To pair his attire, he also wore a pair of Kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor.

Which actor’s outfit would you take inspiration from this Bhai Dooj? Let us know in the comments below.

