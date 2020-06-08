Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a massive role in Black Lives Matter Movement

The designer released a statement on her Instagram with details on how she and the fashion industry can strive for more inclusivty.

The fashion industry seems to be in constant turmoil. First, the Coronavirus pandemic struck which caused retail stores to shut down for months. Major fashion events like the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival and multiple fashion weeks have also been cancelled this year. Now, the United States is fighting a battle against racism and fashion falls right in the midst of this battle. Luxury fashion stores have been looted and vandalised and designers have finally acknowledged that changes need to be made. One among them is ace designer Victoria Beckham.

Following suit of multiple other brands who put out statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Beckham also decided to take a step back and think about how she can be more inclusive. In a statement she put out on Instagram, Beckham talked about how the fashion industry can make amends and do better when it comes to supporting the BLM movement.

"We can all be better. It starts with representation, both within our businesses and who we work with externally," her Instagram post said about how the industry can play a role in the movement. She even went on to explain how her company tries to be inclusive. "As a working first step, we've set up an internal working group to look at everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners," she went on to explain and continued, "It's each of our responsibilities to speak out and use our platforms for education, conversation and change."

She also acknowledged that things won't be solved in a day but waiting another day to start doing more is also not an option.

