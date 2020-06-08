Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a massive role in Black Lives Matter Movement
The fashion industry seems to be in constant turmoil. First, the Coronavirus pandemic struck which caused retail stores to shut down for months. Major fashion events like the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival and multiple fashion weeks have also been cancelled this year. Now, the United States is fighting a battle against racism and fashion falls right in the midst of this battle. Luxury fashion stores have been looted and vandalised and designers have finally acknowledged that changes need to be made. One among them is ace designer Victoria Beckham.
Following suit of multiple other brands who put out statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Beckham also decided to take a step back and think about how she can be more inclusive. In a statement she put out on Instagram, Beckham talked about how the fashion industry can make amends and do better when it comes to supporting the BLM movement.
I’ve taken a step back this week to focus on the tragic events that have been highlighted recently. Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society. It’s clear that it’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and I want to use my platform for education, conversation and change. The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I’ve always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better. At Victoria Beckham, we’ve set up an internal working group as a first step and will provide additional support to ensure that we are listening to each other, discussing the issues, identifying unconscious bias in ourselves and ensuring our short and long-term actions reflect all our learnings. Whilst things won’t change or be solved in a day, we clearly can’t wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally. I hope you all share my sentiment and are doing the same with your friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all play our part in this vital issue. x vb #blacklivesmatter
"We can all be better. It starts with representation, both within our businesses and who we work with externally," her Instagram post said about how the industry can play a role in the movement. She even went on to explain how her company tries to be inclusive. "As a working first step, we've set up an internal working group to look at everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners," she went on to explain and continued, "It's each of our responsibilities to speak out and use our platforms for education, conversation and change."
She also acknowledged that things won't be solved in a day but waiting another day to start doing more is also not an option.
