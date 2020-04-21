Victoria Beckham SLAMMED for using taxpayer money to pay staff during the Coronavirus crisis 

Despite having an estimated fortune of 335 Million Euros, Victoria Beckham has come under fire for laying off employees at her fashion label.

Victoria Beckham and husband David reportedly bought a penthouse in Miami worth 17 million Euros just two weeks ago. Last week, employees at her fashion label were sent letters by the management that explained that they would be paid 80% of their salaries for the 'foreseeable future'.

The former Spice Girl's handbag collection from her label is said to cost 1.5 million euros alone. A spokesperson of her company confirmed that this new rule will last two months as of the current situation. Since her brand costs the whopping amount, Mrs Beckham is seeking taxpayer help to help pay off her employees during the crisis. According to a report by Forbes, she can claim up to 75,000 euros of taxpayer money. She was called out by famous critic, Piers Morgan who called her a "pampered prima donna millionairess" and said she shouldn't be using taxpayer money to bail out her "failing vanity project."

At the same time, Beckham has also taken a Sydney-based skincare company to court over two trademarks that feature VB. She reportedly argued that customers would be confused into thinking Beckham is endorsing the products that the company is selling.

Victoria uses her initials - VB to market her own luxury womenswear line and a cosmetic line she developed with Estee Lauder.

The Australian IP was not convinced that any confusion would arise between consumers between the company's logo and Beckham's trademark, following which Posh Spice has lodged an appeal in the Federal Circuit Court.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×