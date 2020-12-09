Vidya Balan takes her love for sarees to her whole new level as she goes Vocal for Local

Vidya Balan goes vocal for local as she stuns in a saree by a designer from Gondia. Check it out

Over the last few years, Vidya Balan has been quite the ambassador of sarees and we’ve seen her rocking some of the most stunning numbers. From going all out desi to making a statement in trendy designer labels, she surely knows her way around a classic drape and she’s definitely setting the bar high for all other Bollywood divas.

From what we have seen in the past few years, Vidya Balan has always been a strong supporter of local designers. In her recent picture on social media, Vidya Balan is seen wearing a white saree, which is gifted to her by Shraddha Agarwal, a local designer from Gondia. While going Local for Vocal has been the talk of the town lately, Vidya is surely using her platform to raise awareness about all budding designers from the remote areas of many states.

As the actress was shooting for her upcoming next in Madhya Pradesh, a local designer from Gondhia gifted Vidya Balan an all-over motif of single thread embroidery with pita work saree. The actress not only graciously accepted the gift but also wore it at her recent virtual event, offering the designer her due credit on social media.

Even in the past, Vidya Balan has often promoted local brands such as The Ganai family of Bengal, Nadiya Paar from Bhagalpur, Korvai Kora cotton from Coimbatore, amongst others.

Providing a platform to budding talents from the interiors of the nation, Vidya Balan is definitely taking her love for sarees and local designers to a whole new level.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: All the winter style inspiration you need ft. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×