Vidya Balan's promotional wardrobe for Sherni is all about funky prints, blast of colours and FUN outfits

To promote her film Sherni, which released today, Vidya Balan went all out and showed us how to experiment and have fun with fashion!

Vidya Balan is one actor who has proved herself time and again. She has given some of the most splendid performances from her debut in Parineeta to women-led films like Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica and more.

Vidya's journey hasn't been a smooth ride. She was criticised for everything including her choice of outfits and weight, multiple times! But the actor only came back stronger than ever and showed us how to own some complicated outfits with absolute ease. Fashion is all about comfort and having fun and Vidya's outfits are a case in point.

For the film's promotions, Vidya was styled by celebrity stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Kamonkar. To kick off the promotions, the duo picked out a saree that depicted the film! The colourful number from Ramruki bore a tiger illustration on it along with other elements scattered around the zig-zag printed number. She kept her makeup simple with a cat-eye flick and hair pulled back to complete this look.

For her second look, the diva kept it simple in a fusion high-low dress by Ritu Kumar which bore a heavy floral border. Glossy curls and black stilettos completed this simple look.

For her third look, Vidya Balan hopped on the tie-dye trend in a more traditional way with this Nupur Kanoi number. The outfit bore a blue kurta with red prints on it, styled with flared pants in the same shade. Slick-back hair, gold earrings and a dewy makeup look gave this outfit an edge.

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Vidya then slipped into a bright yellow coordinated set from October Jaipur. The simple satin outfit bore scattered floral work all over it. The styling with gold earrings and tan heels, made for a clean and minimal look that the Sherni actress pulled off with total ease.

Showing us how to do boss lady dressing right, Vidya Balan's next pick was an animal printed mid-length dress from Mellow Drama. A black belt gave the outfit some shape and black stilettos and hair pulled back, made for a no-nonsense look.

Owning the bright yellow shade yet again, we truly loved everything about this Baise Gaba look. With the simple colourful border, matching blouse, gold earrings and hair pulled into a neat ponytail, this look struck the perfect balance between traditional and modern. And Vidya pulled it off effortlessly!

For her next look, the Tumhari Sulu actor stepped into an unusual pantsuit that we felt didn't do the actor justice. She wore the double-breasted blazer over a black top and pants that matched. Metallic makeup and her slicked-back hair was flawless as always but didn't go with the outfit.

Making a strong case for the teal green shade, Vidya brought back her swag in this Bhumika Sharma anarkali which bore gold prints on it. The wrap-style blouse and the a-line skirt did full justice to Vidya's look. With her hair pulled back into a slick bun, burgundy lips and simple earrings, this made for a sophisticated and simple look.

Bringing back the focus to the theme of the film, the National Award Winning actress went on to pick out another saree with tigers printed all over the black and red number. We love that she matched her lipstick with her blouse and kept the rest of her makeup to a minimum.

Taking a break from minimalism and clean patterns, she then went on to sport a botanical printed saree by Sougat Paul. The blouse bore baggy sleeves and made for a perfect contrast against her pastel printed saree.

We loved that Vidya constantly incorporated the film in her outfits. Yet again, the actor stepped into a classic black saree with a printed shirt-style blouse that bore an illustration of tigers all over it. The detailing on this was impeccable with a matching tiger brooch to coordinate with the outfit.

Going all-out glam with her last look, Vidya looked edgy in a tiger printed jumpsuit with bell sleeves. A leather belt and simple pastel heels completed this look.

Through her promotions, Vidya ensured that she let her outfits do the talking and kept her makeup subtle, glam and flawless!

What are your thoughts on Vidya Balan's Sherni promotional looks? Do you have a favourite? Comment below and let us know.

