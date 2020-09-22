Vijay Deverakonda can't get enough of blue: 8 Times he sported the shade in sherwanis, suits and lungis

The man of the hour and the one person who's style the world is currently obsessed with, is Vijay Deverakonda. But it seems like he's obsessed with something else - the colour blue!

Known for his blockbuster hits like Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade in the Tollywood industry, Vijay Deverakonda is certainly the man of the hour. The diverse actor has proved that he not only knows how to grab eyeballs on screen, but off it as well. He is one actor who has time and again proved that no look is too experimental for him, be it wearing a beanie with a lungi, to sporting a bright pink suit. The actor's style is distinct which is what makes him appealing to the masses.

While he does experiment a lot, one thing he falls back on is his trusted colour. The safe, blue shade seems to have found a soft spot in Vijay for even when he experiments, it is with this shade! Take a look at all the times he wowed us in blue outfits.

Making hearts skip a beat, Vijay looked dapper in a blue pinstripe suit with a double-breasted blazer. Keeping it stylish, he sported a crisp white shirt and a green tie beneath to make for a contrasting effect. The actor completed his formal look with pristine white loafers.

Keeping it stylish yet casual, VD picked out another ink blue blazer and styled it with matching pants. To keep the look casual, he sported a simple white tee beneath the blazer and completed the look with stylish white sneakers.

Suits are clearly the Arjun Reddy actor's forte! This time though, he showed off his experimental side in an aztec printed blue suit which bore different shades of blue. He kept this look casual too by wearing a white tee and matching white sneakers.

Showing us how to do fusion dressing right, Vijay also sported an unconventional look in the form of a solid blue kurta over which he sported a striped waistcoat. The Dear Comrade actor further styled the look with grey pants and a blue tartan printed long jacket.

Taking his styling up a notch, Vijay showed us how to style a sky blue sherwani which featured lovely floral prints all over it. Paired with white silk dhoti pants, he looked radiant!

When at Manish Malhotra's house, Vijay sported an indigo blue blazer with black pants and his trusted Gucci slippers to keep his look simple but stylish.

Even when off-duty, Vijay turns to blue to look on-point. Spotted at the airport, VD kept it simple in a blue full-sleeve shirt that he wore over a simple white tee and paired with loose grey pants and white sneakers.

The ace actor certainly knows how to set himself apart from the crowd and make a statement. When out with friends, Vijay opted for a comfortable lungi with visible blue abstract patterns all over it and styled it with a powder blue shirt. Complete with a beanie and slippers, Vijay gave us a peek into how truly unconventional his style is!

What are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda's style? Which of his blue looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

