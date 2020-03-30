Viral Trend of the Year: Repeating outfits was NEVER as cool as it is now

From Deepika Padukone to Meghan Markle, every celebrity is repeating their outfits, paving the way for sustainable fashion. We are all for it.

Today, everything is about upcoming trends. From hair to lashes to nails to everything else in between, it is all about trying to stand out and set one apart from the crowd, creating new trends in the process. A raging trend that has been there for a while, but it seems like it is going to go on all year round and maybe even post that, is that of repeating outfits.

Repeating outfits is no longer considered a faux pass but is the new cool with the biggest names in fashion doing it to make a statement.

The trend is currently a raging one all over the world with celebrities from all industries practicing it. From and to British Royals, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton picking out older outfits from their closets, revamping it and looking stylish as ever, never seemed easier!

Once considered a fashion taboo when even off-duty looks were repeated, today, whether it is for red carpets or airport looks, repeating outfits is the new cool. Today, it is considered trendy, chic and fashion-conscious while every celebrity tries to get the maximum wears out of every piece they own, be it a simple shirt, old tee, red carpet gown or even just a formal dress.

Clearly, the trend isn't going away anytime soon and is here to stay, considering the switch to sustainable fashion and the positive impact it is having on the environment. And we're all in for the trend!

What about you? Do you think celebrities are making good moves by repeating their outfits? Comment below and let us know.

