Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Dhruv Kapoor's shirt served a cool twinning sneaker game; Yay or Nay?

With summer so active, it's crystal clear that shirts need the maximum closet space. Free your body from the packed stuffy ensembles that can't fake fit in the season's fashion mood board. Our style right now is inching each day closer to comfort and making cool statements through it all. Can't wait to stash some summer must-haves? Here's a steal that makes for a slay. Before you say, 'Been there, done that and still on it," we're here with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest travel looks. Note these style tips.

White and black shirts are no longer our favourites. As bright as the new pretty, our eyes are on this gorgeous green. The classy and fashionable couple was spotted this morning at the Mumbai airport. The 33-year-old cricketer's casual style was on-fleek as his lady love's. He rocked a pastel pink t-shirt with a crew neck and short sleeves. Virat teamed the untucked number with white pants.

Tell us you noticed their sneakers. So white, so cool. The Pari actress rocked a shirt by Dhruv Kapoor. This cotton number worth Rs. 18,500 entailed four smiley emoticons embellished with brown sequins. The mother-of-one donned this half-sleeved shirt with blue denim shorts which had drawstring detail. She styled her ready-to-fly look with hoop earrings and a Christian Dior tote bag with colourful embroidery. Anushka tied her hair into a ponytail and wore minimal makeup.

Do you like their style? Let us know in the comments below.

