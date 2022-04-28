Virat Kohli in a sherwani and Anushka Sharma in Sureena Chowdhri's kurta set defines love via a desi style

The couple who twins together, slay and just keep slaying together. No, you don't need Valentine's Day to work this out. When you're a fashion star at heart, it just so happens, that a glorious style becomes a ground-in routine. We too are here to live it up this summer because the season of glam has returned for good and it's time to unveil regal looks. All those shaadis but don't know what's the best out there?

Ethnic ensembles are always in a fandom like no other. Name it and you'll see it's on the rise. Going all for yet another amazingly perfect couple style game was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who attended the wedding celebrations of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman in desi outfits. Classic hues defined elegance as the mother of Vamika Kohli picked out a Sureena Chowdhri cerise pink narrow pin-tucked kurta set that featured a V-neck and had its hem end a little above her ankles. This chanderi silk number also came with three-quarter sleeves and a sheer dupatta that bore exquisite floral embroidery designed with ivory thread which made for a pretty scalloped border.

This was further matched up with palazzo pants which had the embroidered work as seen on her cover-up. Anushka's night getup was rounded off with strappy neutral-toned stilettos and gold chaandbali earrings. Dewy makeup and side-parted hair left all straight combined her glam beautifully.

Beside her stood, Virat who chose to swear by the timeless black with a sherwani that consisted of embroidery and velvet mandarin collar and cuffs. This knee-length number with three-quarter sleeves was paired up with white churidar and black kolhapuris.

