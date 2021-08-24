Virat Kohli to Varun Dhawan: 5 celebs who looked dapper at their wedding in their designer sherwanis

Wedding season lasts throughout the year nowadays. From shopping to other wedding arrangements, the families don't hesitate to spend lavishly to make the most important day of their kids memorable since the millennials want everything perfect. The venue, the flowers, the buffet, the lighting, photography and most importantly, the wedding outfits. And frankly, everybody's getting more and more obsessed with their ensembles. But enough with the bridal wear already, men are also elevating their wedding look to outmatch their brides.

It is time we also took notice of what men are bringing into the fashion game. For weddings, we always look up to the celebrity brides hoping we would find something similar and affordable in the stores as we want to look our very best. And that's just for girls. But celebrities like showed us how to ace their wedding couture. Take a look at these stars who looked fabulous in their designer sherwanis on their wedding day.

Virat Kohli

For the insanely private wedding ceremony of Virushka, the couple decided to wear matching Sabyasachi outfits all the way. While Anushka wore a soft pink embroidered lehenga, Virat Kohli shone in an ivory raw silk sherwani embroidered in a Banarasi pattern. With the rose silk Kota safa, he completed his entire look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh never fails to amaze his fans. Even though he is quite experimental with his looks often keeping the fashion police on their toes, the Gunday star decided to keep everything traditional for his big day. He put his stylish foot forward with a vibrant red sherwani by Sabyasachi. For his Sindhi wedding, he wore a red Kanjeevaram sherwani with red and golden saafa along with beaded and emerald jewellery.

Karan Boolani

Welcome the newest groom of the town, Rhea Kapoor's husband, Karan Boolani. Rhea and Karan's wedding was a treat to watch. Even with all the eclectic choices, it was pure delight. As they decided to keep things minimal, Karan complemented Rhea's all-white look with a champagne-hued sherwani by Kunal Rawal. With black shoes and a well-groomed look, he looked dapper.

Varun Dhawan got hitched to his long-time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal this year in Alibaug. Natasha looked quite the exceptional bride in her ivory white lehenga, but Varun didn't appear so dull either. He wore an embellished ivory sherwani by Manish Malhotra matching his bride's. His sherwani contained intricate golden and silver zardozi work. The aqua-blue stole and the customised turban were also embroidered with zardozi.

Abhishek Bachchan

Even though Abhishek Bachchan got married a decade ago, his wedding outfit is still memorable. Designed by family friends, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Abhishek's sherwani was a piece of art. It featured a geometric Vasli pattern with gota details and intricately embroidered zardozi borders. His safa was made of Jamdani tissue with gota details. Not to mention, he looked extremely handsome.

Whose sherwani did you love the most? tell us in the comments below.

