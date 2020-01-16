Virat Kohli's style is all about keeping it comfortable while looking dapper and we have enough proof

The Indian cricket squad captain is all about ensuring he is well-groomed and looking great no matter where he is heading.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketers in the world. The skipper of the Indian Cricket Team is known not just for his performance on the field but ever-growing brand value, impeccable style and being a supportive husband to his wife and actress . Whether he is heading out of the country for his next match, on vacation, accepting an award or walking the red carpet with his wife, the ace cricketer always manages to leave his fans and followers awestruck by his casual looks that he seems to fit well into. A mixture of athleisure and formal dressing, Kohli's style is something every man looks up to. Check out his most recent looks for inspiration!

After an epic New Year's party in the Alps, Kohli flew back to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport in a cosy yet comfortable look. The skipper picked out a clean white Givenchy tee and paired it over simple black jogger pants. He threw on a tan bulky jacket over to keep himself warm. A pair of pristine white tennis shoes and a Louis Vuitton duffle bag completed his off-duty look.

On New Year's Eve, Virat posed with his lady love, Anushka Sharma and looked dapper while being all suited up! A crisp white shirt and a small bowtie paired with sparkly black leather shoes ensured he looked formal and handsome as ever, for the event.

While in the Alps, Kohli also gave us insight into his killer closet. In the midst of the snow, while others would have opted for puffer jackets and stylish trench coats to keep warm, the skipper opted for a basic grey Valentino sweater. With his beard and hair groomed well, Virat chose to accessorise with a simple pair of sunnies and a stunning gold watch.

Spotted at the airport yet again, Kohli put his sporty foot forward as he headed out of the city with his team and wife. Navy track pants and a minimalistic tee with a collar that he wore with his favourite white sneakers made for a simple airport look. But Kohli loves his accessories and proved it yet again by opting for a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, a cap and sunglasses that made him look ultra-cool!

While on the road for matches, the skipper tries to dress down and stay comfortable as much as possible. And what's more comfortable than a basic tracksuit and a simple tee?

While on vacation, Virat is all about keeping it casual, simple and comfortable. A pair of black shorts and a simple grey tee and sunnies to shelter him from the sweltering sun are more than enough for Kohli!

When he has to, the skipper certainly does clean up well! A minimal look in a pair of well-tailored black trousers beneath a deep purple blazer, ensured Kohli looked no less than royalty. A crisp white shirt and a thin tie paired with shiny leather shoes made him look like one hell of a man on the red carpet of an event!

Clearly, the skipper has the ability to rock any outfit he wants. Do you like him better dressed up or toned down? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More