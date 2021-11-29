Virgil Abloh, the fashion maverick of Off White & Louis Vuitton dies at 41 battling cancer

If there is one designer whose name has become synonymous with streetwear giants and barrier breaking designs it's Virgil Abloh. The artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear as well as the founder of his own brand, Off-White, he had set a new bar in fashion with his mind blowing creations. A post on Abloh’s verified Instagram page announced his death, giving a shock to the fashion world and every single one who loves his creation.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

The luxury group LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, tweeted about the label’s first African-American artistic director and, in a statement, quoted LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault: "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom."

Abloh was also a hugely visible figure in rap, designing the album covers for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West and Jay-Z’s joint album Watch the Throne and many others. Bridging hypebeast culture and the luxury world, he re-contextualised the familiar and gave it an aura of cultural currency making fashion an identity that sat at the nexus of art, music, politics and philosophy. The well-known fashion designer died Sunday, November 28th in Chicago and celebrities worldwide, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra shared their shock and grief on their social media platforms.

May his soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED star from the week gone by?