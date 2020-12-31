Visionary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98; Cause of death remains unknown 

Known for his 'Space Age' collection back in 1964, the ace designer passed on Tuesday, at the age of 98. Find out more below.

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin who was known for creating cut-out dresses, leather pants, knitted catsuits and more creations from his legendary 1964 'Space Age' collection, creating the Nehru jacket and infamous bubble dress, has passed away at the age of 98, in a hospital in Paris. The designer's death was announced by the French Academy of Fine Arts while his family has not disclosed his cause of death.

The designer did a stint with Christian Dior before setting up his label in 1950 and created the legendary bubble dress in 1954. The designer was known for his modern approach on designs and fashion-forward creations. He even licensed his name for products including jewellery, luggage, candy, wigs, wine, and more. The designer was also known to defy the rules and created gender-neutral pieces. Abstract dresses for women, patterned shirts and ties for men, were all the ace designer's transformational who trained under a tailor as a child. The designer was known as a revolutionary in the fashion industry and paved the way for the newer trends while breaking away from the norms.

(The iconic cut-out dress designed by Pierre Cardin)

(Another version of the cut-out dress)

It is safe to say that Cardin has helped the huge evolution of the industry today and enabled other designers to set their own paths.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bye Bye 2020: Makeup trends of 2020 & ones to look forward to in 2021 as per celeb makeup artists

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×