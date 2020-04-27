Vogue and Billy Porter start the #METGalaChallenge to keep the fashion spirit alive during the quarantine

After the MET Gala got postponed, Vogue and Billy Porter keep the fashion spirit alive by taking the #METGalaChallenge. Check it out

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the world coming to a standstill. While most people are locked down in their houses, events, stores and our usual life, in general, has been postponed. Monotony has become boring with people trying to save themselves from the pandemic out in the world. So, while everything has been either cancelled or postponed, the MET Gala which is one of the biggest fashion events of the year has also been affected by this.

So, while we’re nearing to May, which was essentially the fashion month, there’s absolutely no chance for the event to happen. So, to not lose the spirit and entertain people across the world, Vogue magazine and the internet sensation, Billy Porter has joined hands to create the MET Gala Challenge.

To make people understand what was the Challenge about, Vogue captioned a video, ‘With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year.’

While explaining this challenge, Billy asked the followers, ‘"Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate in your home."

"It can be Rihanna, it can be Gaga, it can be ... me. But you best be creative," he added. "You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling."

Making everything fun, the caption also read, ‘Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box!’

What are your thoughts about it? If given a chance, whose look would you recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×